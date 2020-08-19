Rhode Island 'wins' DNC roll call with calamari shout-out

Calamari 2020.

A platter of battered and fried squid was dubbed the unofficial winner of the Democratic National Convention on social media Tuesday night, after Rhode Island’s Democratic Party chairman delivered his vote alongside a chef holding up the seafood dish during the virtual roll call.

The Ocean State’s Rep. Joseph McNamara spoke behind Iggy’s Boardwalk, a staple seafood eatery on Oakland Beach in Warwick, where he was joined by the restaurant’s executive chef John Bordieri. Bordieri was holding up a platter of Rhode Island-style calamari, typically made with banana peppers and olive oil dressing.

SAN FRANCISCO SUSHI RESTAURANT ORDERED TO REMOVE GEODESIC DOMES

McNamara drew on the state dish to showcase the comeback of Rhode Island's fishing industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rhode Island, the Ocean State, where our restaurant and fishing industry has been decimated by this pandemic, are lucky to have a governor, Gina Raimondo, whose program lets our fishermen sell their catches directly to the public. And our state appetizer, calamari, is available in all 50 states,” McNamara said.

Raimondo implemented a program to allow fishermen to sell their catches direct to consumers, fish markets and restaurants instead of exclusively to wholesalers, seeing as many restaurants were forced to close during the pandemic, and were requesting less seafood inventory as a result.

“The Calamari Comeback State of Rhode Island casts one vote for Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for the next president, Joe Biden,” McNamara added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Calamari became the official appetizer of Rhode Island in 2014 to promote the state's expansive squid fishing and its impact on the state’s restaurant and tourism industries.

Social media instantly devoured the appetizing roll call with the hashtags #Calamari and #RhodeIsland trending shortly afterward, with eaters both confused and enthused by the 30-second spot.

“So far Rhode Island's use of its DNC state roll call primarily as an opportunity to hawk calamari is the most on-brand of all the states and territories,” one user tweeted.

“OMG Rhode Island calamari just won the whole election," another user tweeted out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others quipped they wanted to drive to Rhode Island to get a taste of the fresh catch.