Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making the most of an opportunity to connect with Black voters ahead of the 2024 election, according to a new report.

Kennedy has won cheers across the country at events with Black voters, making him a "serious problem for Joe Biden's reelection campaign," Politico reported in an article published Thursday.

The candidate — who has made efforts to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast and other popular media platforms to connect directly with voters — was well received in Atlanta at his events.

One voter and former Biden supporter, Zaahira Wilson, told Politico that she was thinking about supporting Kennedy this time around.

"Maybe today will seal the deal," Wilson said.

Support from Black voters may be a deciding factor for Biden as November approaches, especially since the president's popularity with Black voters and other key groups has sunk.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released on Jan. 1 showed that Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election, while his support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.

Additionally, Biden trails former President Trump, his likely Republican opponent, 37%-33%, among voters under the age of 35.

Meanwhile, Kennedy tackled the issue of race directly at events across Georgia, telling voters that raising economic opportunity in Black communities is the best way to overcome racism.

"That’s the way we deal with racism, not by pretending we’re going to end it," Kennedy told the audience to cheers.

One voter, Shalanda Bayton, told Politico that she was deciding between Kennedy and former President Trump, a potential warning sign for the Republican front-runner. However, Politico reported most people it interviewed at Kennedy’s events last weekend said they voted for Trump in 2020.

Bayton said she was "impressed" with how Kennedy has appeared on podcasts, especially on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine mandates.

Angela Stanton-King, a former Republican congressional candidate, referenced the Kennedy family's support for the Black community.

"I believe that Mr. Kennedy has always been an advocate for the Black community," Stanton-King said, "just with the history between his family and the King family and how historic the Kennedys are to our fight for civil rights."

Kennedy said that he has heard frequently from people who learned about him through podcasts.

"It could be the podcasts that we’re doing, which seem to be very, very popular with people because they mentioned it to me all the time," Kennedy said. "I’ve done a lot of, I think more urban podcasts than anybody in any other person who’s running, from Charlamagne the [God] and many others."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.