RFK Jr. accuses Biden admin of putting 'speed over safety' in migrant child cases

HHS secretary claims lack of fingerprinting and ID checks led to children being released to unverified adults

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published | Updated
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the latest Senate hearing faceoff against Democratic lawmakers, allegations that his agency will link Tylenol to autism and child trafficking under the Biden administration.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. detailed new information on migrant children allegedly lost under the Biden administration, accusing officials of putting "speed over safety" in a rush to process minors.

"What we’ve discovered is there were 476,000 unaccompanied children who were lost during the Biden administration," Kennedy said during a "Fox & Friends Weekend" interview on Sunday. 

"They wanted to show, above all things, that they were getting the kids out of the cages, so they were not doing security checks on the people who came to pick them up."

BIDEN TEAM LEFT THOUSANDS OF MIGRANT KIDS WITH LARGELY UNVETTED SPONSORS, RECORDS REVEAL

HHS Secretary RFK, JR. sits before Senate lawmakers on Sept. 4, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Sept. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He accused Biden officials of neglecting basic safeguards—failing to conduct DNA testing, fingerprinting, identification checks, and other measures to verify adults claiming to be children's parents.

Under the Trump administration, however, Kennedy said those practices have been overhauled.

"We're doing income verification, we're doing DNA testing, fingerprinting on everybody who comes in and says that they're a parent. We are knocking on doors, trying to find the kids who are lost," he shared.

So far, Kennedy claimed, federal officials have knocked on about 82,000 doors and recovered roughly 22,000 children. 

MEET THE TRUMP TEAM TRACKING DOWN THOUSANDS OF MISSING MIGRANT CHILDREN

Migrant kids standing

Migrant children stand in line at a "tender-age" facility in San Benito, Texas, in 2019. (Eric Gay File/AP Photo)

"We’re going to keep doing that for the next three-and-a-half years and try to find every kid that was lost," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for former President Joe Biden for comment.

Kennedy’s remarks echoed broader Republican criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of unaccompanied minors. 

According to an August 2024 report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) transferred more than 448,000 unaccompanied migrant children to HHS between fiscal years 2019 and 2023. 

The report found that ICE was unable to fully monitor the whereabouts of many of those children after release and noted lapses in tracking and follow-up, including failures to ensure court appearances.

However, an Associated Press report from last October noted that the findings did not mean the children vanished or were trafficked but rather reflect systemic breakdowns in record-keeping and follow-up processes.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

