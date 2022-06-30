Rex Chapman suggests Clarence Thomas is a 'Black White Supremacist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player-turned-Twitter personality Rex Chapman suggested Justice Clarence Thomas is a "Black White Supremacist."

Chapman began by sharing a video from a 2018 graduation event at Christendom College showing Thomas posing with the son of late Justice Antonin Scalia among other graduates.

"Not another person of color in the picture…" Chapman reacted. "I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America."

He then claimed, "Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room," wondering, "Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?… Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas - never."

One Twitter user reacted to Chapman's video, writing, "Can’t tell him that. He’s Clayton Bigsby…only thing is, he isn’t blind."

Clayton Bigsby is a well-known character from "The Dave Chappelle Show" where the comedian played a blind white supremacist who did not know he was Black.

Chapman replied with an "on target" emoji.

The former CNN+ host went on to share a clip from the famous sketch showing a reporter meeting Chappelle's Bigsby.

"How could this have happened, a Black White Supremacist?" the reporter asks in disbelief.

Additionally, Chapman claimed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is planning on filling Thomas' seat on the Supreme Court with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, highlighting how both Thomas and Cameron have White spouses.

Chapman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Thomas has been the subject of relentless attacks by the media following his support to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Samuel L. Jackson labeled the justice "Uncle Clarence." Shock jock Howard Stern called Thomas a "lightweight" who was "sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant, waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court."

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg berated Thomas’ concurring opinion and suggested the GOP might "come for" him.

"As Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception," Goldberg said. "Do you understand, sir? No- because you don't have to use it… you better hope that they don't come for you, Clarence, and say that you should not be married to your wife, who happens to be White, because they will move that."