Retired Marine on supporting Afghan allies: 'We don't leave anybody behind'

The US is set to withdrawal all forces by August 31st.

Retired Marine Corps Sargent Ryan Rogers stresses the importance of supporting Afghan allies after they have supported the United States over the past 20 years

Retired Marine Sgt. Ryan Rogers sat down with "Fox and Friends First" Thursday, and discussed the importance of not abandoning Afghan allies who helped fight the War in Afghanistan

FEMALE JOURNALIST WHO FLED AFGHANISTAN DESCRIBES THE HORRORS OF THE TALIBAN: 'THEIR ACTIONS ARE UNFORGIVABLE'

RYAN ROGERS: That's what a lot of service members are feeling right now, is, you know, we're ingrained, it's ingrained into our brains from the very beginning of training that we don't leave anybody behind. We don't leave people that are alive behind and we don't leave our dead on the field either. And I understand that this situation is being dealt with at an international level. And I understand that. But there has to be something done. We can't leave. We can't leave these people behind. 

