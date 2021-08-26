Retired Marine on supporting Afghan allies: 'We don't leave anybody behind'

Retired Marine Sgt. Ryan Rogers sat down with "Fox and Friends First" Thursday, and discussed the importance of not abandoning Afghan allies who helped fight the War in Afghanistan.

RYAN ROGERS: That's what a lot of service members are feeling right now, is, you know, we're ingrained, it's ingrained into our brains from the very beginning of training that we don't leave anybody behind. We don't leave people that are alive behind and we don't leave our dead on the field either. And I understand that this situation is being dealt with at an international level. And I understand that. But there has to be something done. We can't leave. We can't leave these people behind.

