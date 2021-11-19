Retired Lt. Gen. William Boykin: I can’t name any successes Biden’s had

Retired Lt. General William "Jerry" Boykin, a deputy undersecretary at the Defense Department during the George W. Bush administration, could not name a single win for the Biden administration during an interview on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday.

BIDEN'S SOCIALIST BUILD BACK BETTER OVERHAUL IS PROOF HE'S ‘USED TO SIGNING BACK OF CHECK, NOT FRONT’: MEADOWS

RETIRED LT. GEN. WILLIAM BOYKIN: "You know, the only good news for Joe Biden is that Kamala Harris’ poll numbers are worse than his. Now, that’s scary for America but I don’t, I can’t name any successes that he’s had. In fact, I can tell you a lot of failures, a lot of failures in foreign policy, a lot of failures in national security, a lot of failures with regards to our allies. And then think of the insanity of canceling the pipeline on your first day in office and then turning around and squeezing OPEC to produce more oil. It is insane."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW