Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Retired Lt. Gen. William Boykin: I can’t name any successes Biden’s had

Boykin says Biden made an error right off the bat when he canceled the Keystone Pipeline

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Biden's only good news is that Kamala Harris is polling worse than he is: retired American lieutenant general Video

Joe Biden's only good news is that Kamala Harris is polling worse than he is: retired American lieutenant general

Retired Lt. Gen. William Boykin responds to unflattering poll numbers for the White House on 'Ingraham Angle'

Retired Lt. General William "Jerry" Boykin, a deputy undersecretary at the Defense Department during the George W. Bush administration, could not name a single win for the Biden administration during an interview on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday.

BIDEN'S SOCIALIST BUILD BACK BETTER OVERHAUL IS PROOF HE'S ‘USED TO SIGNING BACK OF CHECK, NOT FRONT’: MEADOWS

RETIRED LT. GEN. WILLIAM BOYKIN: "You know, the only good news for Joe Biden is that Kamala Harris’ poll numbers are worse than his. Now, that’s scary for America but I don’t, I can’t name any successes that he’s had. In fact, I can tell you a lot of failures, a lot of failures in foreign policy, a lot of failures in national security, a lot of failures with regards to our allies. And then think of the insanity of canceling the pipeline on your first day in office and then turning around and squeezing OPEC to produce more oil. It is insane."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

Why is the left ignoring Biden’s decline? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.