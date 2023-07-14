Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Disney CEO Bob Iger blasted by striking Hollywood actress and SAG union rep: 'It's bulls--t!'

Bob Iger called the Hollywood writers' strike 'disruptive' and 'disturbing' in an interview Thursday

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Disney CEO Bob Iger blasted by striking Hollywood actress and SAG union rep: 'It's bulls--t!' Video

Disney CEO Bob Iger blasted by striking Hollywood actress and SAG union rep: 'It's bulls--t!'

Joely Fisher, an actors' union representative and half-sister of late 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher, blasted Bob Iger for his claims that the strike was "disruptive."

An actress and former president of SAG-AFTRA accused Disney CEO Bob Iger of peddling "bulls--t" after he said that the Hollywood writer's strike was "disruptive." 

SAG-AFTRA national secretary and treasurer Joely Fisher, who is also the half sister of late ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher, responded directly to Iger’s comments on CNN Friday. "I heard disruptive. I heard that we were uncivilized. I heard it’s been very lucrative for them and it will continue to be," Fisher said, summarizing Iger's recent statements about the Hollywood writers' strike. 

"It's bulls---," she said. 

DISNEY CEO RESPONDS TO DESANTIS CLAIMS THAT THE COMPANY IS SEXUALIZING CHILDREN: ‘PREPOSTEROUS AND INACCURATE'

Joely Fisher and Bob Iger

A Hollywood actors and writer’s union representative blasted Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNN Friday for his claims that the strike was "disruptive" in a profanity laced appearance. ((Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images))

She was responding to comments that Iger made during an interview with CNBC Thursday. Disney's CEO spoke out against the Hollywood writers' strike, calling it "disturbing" and "disruptive." 

"It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption," Iger said. 

"I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors," he told CNBC.

However, Iger added, "There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive."

HOLLYWOOD’S A-LIST, INCLUDING MATT DAMON, MARGOT ROBBIE, JEREMY RENNER, REACT TO ACTOR’S UNION STRIKE

Joely Fisher on CNN

Actress Joely Fisher appeared on "CNN This Morning" Friday to discuss the strike by Hollywood writers and actors. (Screenshot/CNN)

Fisher called out Iger and other executives for profiting off the hard work of actors and writers in Hollywood, arguing that executives like Iger are "making hundreds of millions of dollars" from their labor.

"They are profiting on our backs. And if we want a tiny little sliver of that ongoing, it is not unreasonable. It is not," she said. "We make funny and sing songs and perform on a stage since the beginning of mankind and entertain you and tell stories," Fisher added, defending the importance of entertainers in American culture. 

Fisher argued that her union is not "just people screaming from ivory towers" like A-list movie stars. She also said she is representing "background artists, singers, stunt people [and] broadcasters."

"It is righteous and it is just for us to make sure that the 160,000 people that we represent participate in a very meaningful way in the profits that you're all enjoying on your yachts in Cannes," Fisher said. 

Writer Eric Heisserer holds his writers strike sign on the fourth day of the writers strike in front of Netflix in Hollywood, followed by many other individuals

The writers strike has been ongoing since May 2. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Laughing as the interview concluded, she added "I'll never work again," joking about her profane response to the Disney executive. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.