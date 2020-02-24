Republican opponent thanks Adam Schiff for 'impeachment sham,' says it will help Trump win again

Republican congressional candidate Eric Early scorched Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff for leading the “impeachment sham” that helped improve President Trump’s approval ratings.

“Schiff is a national disgrace,” Early told “Fox & Friends" Monday.

Early said that Schiff not only helped President Trump's campaign to get reelected with the impeachment failure, he also improved the commander in chief’s ratings to the “highest point of his presidency.”

“Schiff helped basically destroy Joe Biden’s chances because the whole impeachment sham, the underlying story, was Joe Biden and his son’s tremendous corruption."

Early, a Republican vying to oust Schiff from office, launched his first TV ad Saturday mocking the "limelight"-seeking California Democrat for leading an unsuccessful impeachment crusade.

The 30-second spot features several people telling Schiff "thank you."

Early, a Los Angeles attorney, says Republicans are grateful that Schiff's impeachment backfire has boosted Trump's likelihood of winning another four years in office.

“I thanked Adam Schiff for helping President Trump ultimately get reelected to the presidency," Early, 60, told Fox News. "President Trump’s approval ratings have never been higher since this impeachment. We can thank, in part, Adam Schiff for that."

The ad will run on cable and broadcast stations through the March 3 California primary, Early said. Early faces an uphill battle as a Republican running against Schiff's blue district.

“He’s done nothing for our district, in fact, he’s abandoned our district for 20 years,” Early said.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.