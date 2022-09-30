Republican 'monster victory' hinges on making Democrats 'eat and own' Biden admin failures: Kellyanne Conway

Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway weighs in on the key to a "monster victory" for Republicans in November on "Hannity."

JEN PSAKI SAYS DEMOCRATS KNOW "THEY WILL LOSE" IF MIDTERMS ARE A REFERENDUM ON PRESIDENT BIDEN

KELLYANNE CONWAY: In Pennsylvania, John Fetterman has to eat and own all of his own statements. He's pro-criminal, he's anti-fracking, but he has to be saddled with the Biden-Harris administration. Same thing with Raphael Warnock in Georgia, out in Nevada, Adam Laxalt has to do that with that female Democratic senator who has three names and no accomplishments. Everywhere we go, people have to be held to account as Democrats. Ask Maggie Hasson, who's running for her political life for reelection in New Hampshire, the following question, when Kamala Harris stood in North Korea looking so foolish and embarrassing an entire nation of free people, but at the DMZ, she sounded like she was on TMZ, it looks like a caricature, ask Maggie Hasson if she's comfortable with that level of leadership. But the ability to make every Democrat out there, eat and own the failures and the flailing of this administration is the key to a monster victory in a few short weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: