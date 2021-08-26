Baffled reporters torch Biden for sharing list of US citizens and allies with Taliban: 'This is insanity'

President Biden was blasted by critics on Thursday over a baffling report revealing that U.S. officials provided the Taliban with a list of American citizens green card holders & Afghan allies to grant entry into the outer perimeter of the city’s airport, where suicide bombers carried out an attack that killed 12 U.S. servicemembers earlier in the day.

"SCOOP: U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of U.S. citizens, green card holders & Afghan allies to grant entry into the outer perimeter of the city’s airport, prompting outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials," Politico's Pentagon correspondent Lara Seligman wrote in a Twitter thread Thursday afternoon.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, confirmed in a press briefing that the United States "will continue to coordinate" with the Taliban in providing safe passage to the airport in Kabul , and that the U.S. military had been sharing "information" with the terrorist group to help prevent such attacks.

US SHARING INTEL WITH THE TALIBAN, OFFICIAL CONFIRMS

Critics were left dumbfounded, taking to social media to express their utter astonishment at the U.S. strategy to rescue American citizens and allies stuck in the region.

"What?" CNN contributor Mary Katherine Ham wrote in response to Seligman's tweet.

"This is…wow," Free Beacon writer Adam Kredo said.

"The Pentagon just said they expect ISIS attacks to continue and are relying on the Taliban to help protect us. The Taliban are supposed to protect us?!" Outkick.com's Clay Travis said. "This is insanity."

Eli Lake, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion wrote alongside the Politico story, "I never again want to hear about Biden’s competence, empathy or experience. This debacle is worse than 1000 Helsinkis. And I say that as someone who wrote that Helsinki was a humiliating disgrace."

"These are the smartest people in America, the expert class, mostly Ivy League educated people with very important titles And they're f--ing morons," Chronicles Magazine associate editor Pedro Gonzalez emphasized.

"Looking forward to the "withholding the names would have been racist/xenophobic" defense," The Blaze CEO Tyler Cardon wrote. "The world’s greatest military is being led by morons."

A defense official quoted in Seligman's thread accused Biden of putting "all those Afghans on a kill list" by identifying them for the radical Islamic group. "It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Code of Vets, an organization committed to helping veterans in need, expressed a similar sentiment, sharing from their official Twitter page, "I am beginning to think there is something sinister going on. This level of incompetence cannot be real."

Biden addressed his partnership with the Taliban during a press conference later Thursday, telling reporters that while he is unaware of a concrete list, "It could very well have happened."