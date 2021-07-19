Reporters hit Biden for walking back Facebook 'killing people' comment: 'Not the administration's finest hour'

Multiple reporters and pundits hit President Biden for walking back his comments that Facebook is "killing people" with COVID-19 misinformation, noting he had admittedly spread misinformation himself.

"They’re killing people," Biden said of Facebook in response to a reporter's question on Friday. "The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they’re killing people."

Asked to clarify those controversial comments on Monday, Biden narrowed down his targets to a dozen spreaders of what the government has deemed harmful misinformation about the coronavirus and the vaccines against it.

"Facebook pointed out that most of the disinformation came from 12 individuals," Biden said. "I was asked, what is happening … "Facebook isn’t killing people. These 12 people are killing people. My hope is that they would do something about misinformation — outrageous misinformation about vaccines."

BIDEN BLASTED FOR ACCUSING FACEBOOK OF ‘KILLING PEOPLE’ OVER COVID MISINFORMATION AS WH PARTNERS WITH BIG TECH

The Verge reporter Alex Heath responded to Biden's clarification, quipping, "you shouldn't take me calling you a murderer personally."

"Not the administration's finest hour," agreed NBC's Dylan Byers.

A few others, like The Atlantic's David A. Graham and conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings, wondered if the White House was guilty of the kind of "misinformation" the administration mentioned on Friday.

FACEBOOK ISSUES HARSH RESPONSE TO BIDEN ACCUSATION THAT PLATFORM IS ‘KILLING PEOPLE’

"So was the previous statement…misinformation?" Graham asked.

"Walkback on aisle 1600," said The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facebook released a defensive statement following Biden's initial accusation, arguing that their platform "is helping save lives."

"We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts," Facebook said. "The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period."