Reporters slam Biden for allowing US reporters 'less access than previous administrations' during NATO summit

Frustrated U.S. reporters across several mainstream outlets called out President Biden on Monday for excluding them from a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the last minute, leaving them confused and forced to rely on Erdogan’s communications team for public updates.

The U.S. press pool that accompanied Biden on the trip was initially granted access to the meeting at the annual NATO summit. But in a last-minute decision by the White House, U.S. reporters were left out of the room. The move came just a day after Biden told reporters during a press conference in the UK that he would "get in trouble" with his staff if he didn't wrap up his remarks.

Reporters on Twitter said they only learned that the meeting was in progress from Erdogan’s press office, who tweeted out images of the meeting. Turkish TV reportedly released a video of the introduction between the two leaders.

Prominent journalists—many of whom have been criticized for protecting the Biden administration throughout his time in office—called out the White House on Twitter for barring U.S. press access from the room.

"Biden is abroad doing a big push on democracy v autocracy. BUT the U.S. press — a key part of any functioning democracy — has gotten less access than under previous administrations. And is now forced to resort to updates on from…the Turkish government Twitter account," Washington Post White House bureau chief Ashley Parker wrote.

"The U.S. press pool has been holding for more than hour outside this meeting with limited access yet again today at @POTUS — after significant access issues over the weekend at the G-7," CBS" Ed O’Keefe noted. "Meanwhile, the Turkish president quickly posted photos from their ongoing meeting."

"US press is still waiting on access to President Biden's meeting with the Turkish president," CNN's Kaitlyn Collins said. "The Turkish government is tweeting out photos of their meeting that is apparently underway."

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News said the press pool was forced to wait outside the room in the hallway.

"Turkish officials are tweeting photos of President Biden meeting with Erdogan, while the White House traveling press pool, which was supposed to cover the beginning of the bilat, is outside waiting out in the hallway," she wrote.

After waiting outside the room for close to two hours, U.S. reporters were allowed into the room where Biden and Erdogan were seated across a table joined by their respective staff.

"We had a very good meeting," Biden said.

A reporter explained that the pool had a difficult time hearing the president.

"Because I didn’t say anything," Biden retorted.

The U.S. press pool was then promptly escorted from the room.

The Biden White House has received previous criticism from reporters for limiting the White House press corps' access to the president and avoiding "potentially difficult or uncomfortable" questions.