Reporter confronts Psaki after saying Biden would grant more local TV hits: 'He's only done one'

'When are you going to take our questions, sir?' CBS reporter asked Biden last week

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
Reporter asks Jen Psaki about President Biden’s lack of TV interviews

A reporter asked the White House press secretary about the president’s lack of local television interviews after Psaki told the press Biden would do more Q&A following the passing of the infrastructure bill.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was challenged Thursday over claims President Biden would regularly grant local TV interviews following passage of his infrastructure bill.

As one reporter pointed out at Thursday's press briefing, Biden has only granted one local TV hit since the Nov. 6 vote. Cincinnati's Local 12 nabbed the president for an interview on Nov. 8, his first local TV interview more than 10 months into his administration.

"You said one of the things the president is doing is local TV interviews — I think he's only done one so far," the reporter said to Psaki on Thursday.

"Yes," Psaki said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks about the Biden administration's plan to fight COVID-19 this winter during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The journalist wondered if Americans would start to see his face more on local TV in the next couple of weeks. Psaki couldn't say, arguing the president's packed schedule was to blame.

CBS REPORTER PLEADS WITH BIDEN: ‘WHEN WILL YOU ANSWER OUR QUESTIONS?’

"I would very much like that to happen," Psaki said. "We are always competing with time on the schedule. I'm going to be honest, his schedule has been quite packed. But he would like to do it. We would like to get it on the schedule. So, I don't have anything to predict or preview for you at this point and time, but hopefully we will be able to add some local interviews in the next couple of weeks."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House November 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. This was Psakis first day back in person after she contracted COVID-19. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Biden has frequently exited the podium after speeches and remarks without taking any questions, including when he's addressed Afghanistan, poor jobs reports, or the Democrats' reconciliation bill and what it would mean for the U.S. economy.  

But some White House press have begun to start sharing their frustration with the administration, as evidenced by Thursday's exchange and last week when CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy shouted at Biden following his speech on the economy ahead of Thanksigivng. Portnoy was hoping to get information on Biden's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

OUTRAGE AS BIDEN AGAIN TAKES NO QUESTIONS ON AFGHANISTAN: ‘WALKAWAY JOE’

"When are you going to answer our questions, sir?" Portnoy asked as Biden left the room.

U.S. President Joe Biden announces the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help ease rising gas prices as he delivers remarks on the economy and "lowering prices," during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.