CBS News reporter pleads with Biden at White House: 'When will you take our questions?'

President Biden left the White House podium again Tuesday without taking questions, a familiar scene for frustrated reporters, except this time they let him know how they feel.

Biden spoke on the economy and delivered a Thanksgiving message, before telling the press he had to leave to help out at a soup kitchen.

"I want you to know how grateful I am to serve as your president," he said. "And I promise you that I'll never stop working to address your family's needs. And together we're going to face challenges. We're going to face them honestly. And that we'll keep building this economy around hardworking folks who built this country. Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless you and may God protect our troops."

But the reporters in the room didn't sound so grateful. Several journalists shouted questions at Biden to try and get him to turn around, and one reporter's voice stood out.

"When will you answer questions about your meeting with Xi Jinping and other leaders?," CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy pleaded as Biden walked out of the room. "When will you answer our questions, sir?"

It's been a week since Biden's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the former has yet to remark on what was discussed in their meetings, Portnoy noted in a follow-up on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did field questions on their meeting last Thursday, surprising some by not denying whether or not Biden requested assistance from President Xi to track down the origins of COVID-19 .

"I would say the president's push for the Chinese to participate more, provide more transparent data and information … we've never held back on that front," Psaki said. "We've argued for it publicly, we've argued for it at every level and the president did talk in his meeting the importance of transparency, which this is exactly an example of."

