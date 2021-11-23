Expand / Collapse search
CBS News reporter pleads with Biden at White House: 'When will you take our questions?'

Biden has avoided taking questions in the past on Afghanistan, the economy

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
President Biden left the White House podium again Tuesday without taking questions, a familiar scene for frustrated reporters, except this time they let him know how they feel.

Biden spoke on the economy and delivered a Thanksgiving message, before telling the press he had to leave to help out at a soup kitchen.

"I want you to know how grateful I am to serve as your president," he said. "And I promise you that I'll never stop working to address your family's needs. And together we're going to face challenges. We're going to face them honestly. And that we'll keep building this economy around hardworking folks who built this country. Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless you and may God protect our troops."

Joe Biden announces the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help ease rising gas prices as he delivers remarks on the economy and "lowering prices," during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building?s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

OUTRAGE AS BIDEN AGAIN TAKES NO QUESTIONS ON AFGHANISTAN: ‘WALKAWAY JOE’

But the reporters in the room didn't sound so grateful. Several journalists shouted questions at Biden to try and get him to turn around, and one reporter's voice stood out.

"When will you answer questions about your meeting with Xi Jinping and other leaders?," CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy pleaded as Biden walked out of the room. "When will you answer our questions, sir?"

It's been a week since Biden's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the former has yet to remark on what was discussed in their meetings, Portnoy noted in a follow-up on Twitter.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki calls on reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on October 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BIDEN TAKES NO QUESTIONS ON RECONCILIATION SPEECH BEFORE JETTING OFF ON EUROPEAN TRIP: ‘I'LL SEE YOU IN EUROPE’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did field questions on their meeting last Thursday, surprising some by not denying whether or not Biden requested assistance from President Xi to track down the origins of COVID-19.

"I would say the president's push for the Chinese to participate more, provide more transparent data and information … we've never held back on that front," Psaki said. "We've argued for it publicly, we've argued for it at every level and the president did talk in his meeting the importance of transparency, which this is exactly an example of."

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden has previously avoided taking questions after press conferences on the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, poor job reports, the rise in inflation, and the Democrats' reconciliation bill and what it will mean for the U.S. economy  Instead of staying for questions on the multi-trillion-dollar package last month, Biden told reporters, "I'll see you in Rome," before jetting off for summits in Europe.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.