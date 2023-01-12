Expand / Collapse search
Reporter feuding with Karine Jean-Pierre says White House 'doesn't want tough questions'

Simon Ateba claims he hasn't been called on in four months

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Karine Jean-Pierre doesn't call on me because she doesn't want tough questions: Simon Ateba Video

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba shares why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hasn't allowed him to ask a question in the briefing room for more than four months on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' 

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba has become known for frequent clashes with  White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and claims she has not called on him at briefings in more than four months. 

Jean-Pierre, Ateba said, has refused to meet with him until 2024, and he believes she is ducking him just like she tries to duck tough questions.

"I feel like she doesn't take serious questions. She wants to have questions that she's received in advance," he said Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I ask tough questions. I've asked about many things, you know, that happened in Africa, including immigration, for instance. How does it make sense that Africans who are here, for instance, who came legally apply for asylum, legally, [and] have to wait for six years for their cases to even be heard- and their cases are now heard after six months- But to see people crossing, just walking across the border and then they have all the benefits the next day. How is that fair to Africans?"

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells reporters to not shout questions during a briefing with  White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha during a briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on Nov. 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells reporters to not shout questions during a briefing with  White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha during a briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on Nov. 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre rebuked Ateba in December 2022 for speaking out of turn after he asked why Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova couldn't ask Dr. Anthony Fauci a question about the origins of COVID-19. 

"You need to call people across the room. She has a valid question; she's asked about the origin of COVID," Ateba said.

"It is not your turn," Jean-Pierre retorted back. "I hear your question, but we're not doing this the way you want it. This is disrespectful … Simon, I'm done. Simon, I'm done. I'm done with you right now. You're taking time away from your colleagues."

Ateba told host Tucker Carlson he believes the White House press secretary has "no clue what is happening in Africa."

African reporter speaks to Tucker on hostile encounters with White House press secretary Jean-Pierre Video

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY 

"She does not understand that China is expanding and also spreading disinformation and misinformation against the U.S. That they are competing against the U.S.," he said. "Competition is good. But then, when competition comes, we [are] destroying democracy and that becomes a problem. And she doesn't know that. That's why she [has] discriminated against me."

Ateba wasn't hopeful Jean-Pierre would meet with him at all. 

"Maybe," he said. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.