Reparations proposals bankrupted by author: 'There is no gold medalist in America's victimhood Olympics'

'Nation of Victims' author Vivek Ramaswamy gives his take on racial reparations Thursday on " America Reports ."

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I think there was a time and place for reparations , back in 1870, right after the Civil War ended. That moment has passed and now if we keep on looking backward, I don't think we're going to find a way to move forward as a country... If you think about, there is going to be all kinds of implementation issues. Who counts as Black?

You're going to have a lot of people who claim to be Black, who in the strict sense really ought not have been included in this program, even the kids of immigrants who came over in the sixties or seventies. But even if you put the implementation issues aside, what does this really do? It creates an incentive structure for people to compete to be a victim.

What about Japanese Americans whose parents or grandparents were in internment camps, Jewish-Americans who have experienced discrimination? We get into this victimhood Olympics and there is no gold medalist in America's victimhood Olympics. There is only one loser in the end, and that is America and that's where this discussion takes us – is looking backward instead of looking forward, which is where we need to go.