Rep. Scalise: Democrats 'insulting voters' with impeachment push

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise pushed back on Monday against the House Democrats' call for impeachment, saying that it’s an insult to the voters before they have the chance to decide the president in November 2020.

“I think they’re questioning the voters of this country. It’s an insult to the voters of this country, who should be the ones to decide who is president next year,” Scalise told “Fox & Friends.”

“They would rather take that option away because they think the president is going to get elected.”

MIKE PENCE: NOT A 'FOREGONE CONCLUSION' DEMS WILL SECURE IMPEACHMENT VOTES

Republicans have been criticizing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for subpoenaing and releasing phone records of calls between the office of former Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, and journalist John Solomon.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is preparing for a likely impeachment trial in the Senate, and he lambasted Schiff for his actions in leading the inquiry into President Trump.

LINDSEY GRAHAM TORCHES SCHIFF OVER IMPEACHMENT TACTICS: HE 'IS DOING A LOT OF DAMAGE TO THE COUNTRY, AND HE NEEDS TO STOP.'

"I think it's dangerous," Graham said. "Here's what I would tell Adam Schiff. Do you really want to start calling other members, Republican members of Congress in oversight? Do you want me to call you to the Senate as part of Senate oversight?"

Graham said he would never do that, because "I'm not going to participate in things I think will destroy the country," Graham said. He pointed out that while members of Congress are not above the law, "we're not going to turn the Senate into a circus."

Scalise said that the American people would rather pass legislation that matters, such as a bill that lowers drug prices.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"[A] package of bills came out of the committee unanimously: every Republican, every Democrat voted to lower drug prices. [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi won't bring that to the floor because of impeachment," Scalise said.

He claimed that Pelosi knows impeachment will hurt her party politically but she's moving forward anyway because she's "beholden to the AOCs of the world," referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, and others in the far left of the Democratic Party.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.