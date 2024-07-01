Rep. Raskin says Democrats having 'serious conversations' about Biden's future after debate showing

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., signaled that President Biden may not be the candidate that faces off against former President Trump in November.

Democrats are divided over whether to move forward with Biden as the leader of the party after his debate performance, which prompted some columnists and media outlets to call on him to withdraw from the race.

"We're having a serious conversation about what to do," Raskin said Sunday on MSNBC, acknowledging the possibility of Biden stepping aside. "So, whether he's the candidate or someone else is the candidate, he is going to be the keynote speaker at our convention."

"This is what a real political party looks like and this is what a real political party does. Obviously, there was a big problem with Joe Biden's debate performance, and there is also just a tremendous reservoir of affection and love for Joe Biden in our party," Raskin said.

"This makes it a difficult situation for everybody, but there are very honest and serious and rigorous conversations taking place at every level of our party because it is a political party, and we have differences in point of view," he said.

Raskin also criticized the Republican Party for its response to Trump's 34 felony counts and conviction in New York over falsifying business records.

"If you compare that to the nonexistent dialogue and conversation that took place in the Republican Party after Donald Trump's criminal conviction on 34 counts, it's remarkable," Raskin said.

Other leading Democrats, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, have rejected concerns over Biden's ability to beat Trump following Thursday's debate.

"The bottom line here is that there is a clear contrast in this race, and we have a responsibility to prosecute the case against Donald Trump, not get caught up in any hand-wringing right now, stop worrying and start working," the governor said Friday on CNN.

Raskin said the Democratic Party remained supportive of Biden despite discussing what to do about the president's candidacy.

"Regardless of what President Biden decides, our party is going to be unified, and our party also needs him at the very center of our deliberations in our campaign," Raskin said. "He will be the figure that we rally around to move forward and beat the forces of authoritarianism and reaction in the country."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.