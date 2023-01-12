Biden's classified documents scandal was swept under the rug: GOP rep

Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul called out President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents on " Special Report ."

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: Well, you know, initially I said it's kind of a double standard reaction to this, that somehow this was okay. What happened to Trump was not okay. I think it's interesting, too, that these were turned over a week before the midterm elections and nobody knew that Biden had created the same sin, if you will, that President Trump did.

Lastly, what I find most disturbing is that the Chinese gave a $30 million donation to the University of Pennsylvania as the Biden Center was standing up. What's the connection between that and the center? Why do they have classified documents and whether it's one document or a thousand, if I did this, one document, I'd be prosecuted and the civil servants, the public servants, lower, (would) absolutely be prosecuted for this.

I think Merrick Garland made the right choice to... have the same standard, to do separate special counsels here, right? But.. You know, where was the outrage on this one, right? His attorney found these documents a week before the midterm elections. Clearly, they had to have notified their client, the president of United States, and yet nothing was done about it and they swept this under the rug. They hid it until it was leaked to the media.