Kevin McCarthy torches Dems' impeachment push: Nadler is 'inept' and Schiff is a 'liar'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday torched House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, accusing him of lying throughout the impeachment inquiry process against President Trump.

“Schiff dislikes this president so much, he will lie and lie and do anything to impeach this president,” McCarthy, R-Calif., told “Fox & Friends.”

McCarthy went on to detail the alleged lies by Schiff, including dubious claims about Trump's ties to Russia as the Mueller probe unfolded.

"We found out that was a lie," McCarthy said. "Remember when he said he wished he knew who the whistleblower was? That was a lie.”

Republicans have been criticizing Schiff, D-Calif., for subpoenaing and releasing phone records of calls between the office of former Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, and journalist John Solomon.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is preparing for a likely impeachment trial in the Senate, and he lambasted Schiff for his actions in leading the inquiry into President Trump.

"I think it's dangerous," Graham said. "Here's what I would tell Adam Schiff. Do you really want to start calling other members, Republican members of Congress in oversight? Do you want me to call you to the Senate as part of Senate oversight?"

McCarthy said that Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., "campaigned" to become the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee "on the basis that he would be the best chairman for impeachment."

McCarthy went on to say that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instead tasked Schiff with spearheading the impeachment because she believes Nadler is “inept.”

He said Democrats have repeatedly failed to bring convincing evidence that Trump committed an "impeachable offense."