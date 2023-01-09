Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Dr. Dre for 'words of violence against women' after Twitter dispute

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., clashed with rap legend Dr. Dre Monday after the rapper filed a copyright complaint with Twitter over the use of his song "Still Dre" in a video Greene posted.

The complaint resulted in the removal of the video by Twitter and Greene losing access to her account.

"I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," Dre said in a statement to TMZ.

In a statement, Greene fired back at the rapper.

"While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs," she said.

In a play on words, Greene tweeted a screenshot of the TMZ article with the caption "The next episode..," a reference to a popular song by Dre.

People from across the political spectrum reacted to the beef on Twitter.

Mocking the caption to Greene's since removed video, "It's time to begin… they can't stop what's coming", some people joked about how Greene had been stopped on Twitter.

"Look who just got stopped?" actress Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted.

Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project tweeted, "'Don’t f--k with Dre' is like a basic law of physics. MTG, FAFO."

BrooklynDad_Defiant, a popular Left wing account, tweeted "MTG temporarily locked out of her Twitter account today for unauthorized use of Dr. Dre's music. Beaten by Dre, lol."

Nick Adams, a conservative pundit, tweeted, "Dr. Dre should leave MTG alone and be grateful he isn’t in jail."

Greene played a pivotal role in securing the speakership for Kevin McCarthy last week. In contrast to other conservative populist Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fla., Greene defended McCarthy and voted for him.