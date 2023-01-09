'The View' flips out over GOP speaker fight: 'Thugs' who 'held the country hostage'

"The View" hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines flipped out over the speaker of the House vote on Monday, claiming they held the entire country "hostage" and acted like "thugs" on the House floor.

Referring to Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., lunging at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during a heated exchange late Friday night, Hostin declared, "It was so uncivilized when he’s, like, lunging at him and grabbing at him."

"The Republicans like to use identity politics and they like to talk about thugs a lot, and they like to talk about other people. I saw a lot of thuggishness going on. I saw thugs at work. I saw this uncivilized nature, and it’s like they were raised by wolves many of them, and so I wonder, if you are doing that in the chamber on the House floor, how do you expect to govern and lead by example? That’s something I wouldn’t want to see my kids do, and they were doing it," she said.

Fellow co-host Sara Haines said the 20 Republicans who refused to vote for McCarthy held the entire country "hostage" by holding up the vote.

"The part here that is so bothersome is we watched the holdup of 20 people which weren’t just holding the Republican Party or McCarthy hostage. They were holding the entire country hostage because there were no members sworn in, there was no legislative business, no security briefings, you name it, so they kept going," Haines said.

McCarthy was finally elected speaker early Saturday morning in the 15th round of voting.

Co-host Ana Navarro said it felt like she was watching a "Real Housewives reunion" and said being speaker of the House might mean the "death" of McCarthy.

"You know how they do that. They tear wigs, they pull hair, they flip over tables. I was, like, man. Where’s Andy Cohen when we need him? Kevin McCarthy got what he wanted. It’s going to be on his obituary that he was speaker of the House, which is a good thing because being speaker of the House might be the death of him," she said.

She added that it was going to be "incredibly painful" for McCarthy.

"Careful what you wish for Kevin, because you just got it , and he now has to lead this herd of unruly cats," she said.

Navarro also suggested the GOP hates McCarthy more than they hated Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

After being elected speaker, McCarthy said on the House floor during a speech that "our nation is worth fighting for."

"As speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress. My responsibility – our responsibility – is to our country," he said during remarks on Saturday. "Two months ago, you voted for a new direction for our country. You embraced our Commitment to America. And now, we are going to keep our commitment to you."