Rep. Jim Jordan: Democrats are trying to destroy every principle

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday night where he criticized Democrats of attempting to upend the U.S.'s political system by employing unprecedented actions on a host of issues ranging from the filibuster to the Jan. 6 commission.

REP. JIM JORDAN: "The Democrats are trying to destroy every norm, precedent and principle we have. Think about what they have done just this past year in Congress. They’ve closed the Capitol; they’ve enacted proxy voting; they’ve kicked Republicans off committees; they wouldn’t let Republicans sit on the select committee; they’re trying to make D.C. a state, trying to end the Electoral College, trying to end the filibuster, trying to pack the [Supreme] court, trying to nationalize elections, as you’ve talked about, trying to let illegal immigrants vote-- and already doing that in some locales and—oh—finally, the Jan. 6 committee has altered evidence and lied to the American people about that information. So, they’re unprecedented—where they want to take us—but the American people get it. We the people get it and we’re going to make sure the principles that make our country great are protected a defended as we go forward."

