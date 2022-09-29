Expand / Collapse search
Rep Jim Banks blames fentanyl deaths on Biden admin's loose border policies

He calls fentanyl a 'humanitarian crisis' unlike anything before in US history

Fox News Staff
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., slams the Biden administration's open border policies for fueling the fentanyl poisoning humanitarian crisis on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., ripped the Biden administration's loose border policies and their effect on fentanyl-induced deaths on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. JIM BANKS: If you read this IG report, it talks about these migrants, long waits, anxiety, panic attacks. But what the administration never talks about is the effect of the open border on the American people — 300 Americans a day dying of fentanyl poisoning because of the open border that Joe Biden has put in place. 

MEDIA, DEMS POINT FINGERS AT REPUBLICANS FOR BORDER CRISIS, SKIRT AROUND PLACING BLAME ON BIDEN

One more American will die of a fentanyl overdose by your next commercial break because of Joe Biden and the Democrats leaving the border wide open. That is the humanitarian crisis unlike anything that we've ever seen before in American history, and it's hitting Americans worse than anybody. That's what should outrage every single American heading into this midterm election.

