Rep. Comer questions Biden family deals: 'What were these family members doing to receive this money?'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined "Sunday Morning Futures" and shared with host Maria Bartiromo the latest on the investigation into the Biden family business deals. The Kentucky Congressman alleged that there were more family members involved in the deals, warning that the family could be ‘in a pickle.'

REP. JAMES COMER: … We went into Treasury after a long battle to have access to those Treasury reports, thinking that there was a certain number of suspicious activity reports, the number that had been previously reported. And we thought that there were two or three Biden family members that would be implicated in these bank violations. Nearly three weeks later, we walk out of Treasury. Having read, pored over thousands of pages of documents, and I can tell you that there were more suspicious activity reports that had been previously reported and many more Biden family members that were involved in the influence-peddling scheme. We now have nine and counting Biden family members who were zinged by at least one bank for receiving suspicious wires from our adversaries around the world.

…Through our informants and through our research over the past year and through other investigative reporting, we thought there were around a dozen of these LLCs that were created by Biden family members to disguise or launder where the source of the revenue was coming from. But there are many more LLCs. There are many more Biden family members, many more LLCs, and many more countries that were involved… the question remains, what were these family members doing to receive this money? There's no rhyme or reason for some of these Biden family members to receive any type of payment from our adversaries around the world, much less the number that we've uncovered, and we're still digging through these bank violations.

… They're in a pickle here, especially now with the IRS whistle-blower.