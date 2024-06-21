Rep. Jamaal Bowman hit with plagiarism allegations from his 2019 dissertation

Embattled Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., is now facing plagiarism allegations as he fights for his political life going into the New York primaries next week.

Bowman, a former educator and principal of a Bronx middle school, allegedly lifted multiple quotes from a 2019 dissertation he had written while attending Manhattanville College, according to analysis by The Daily Wire and activist Christopher Rufo.

According to the report, Bowman lifted the definition of Critical Race Theory from R. Rolon-Dow's book "Critical Race Theory: An Introduction" without attribution and substituted "Latino/Latina" with "Latinx/Latina."

Other sections of his paper were allegedly found "copying and pasting" text from writers René Antrop-González and Anthony De Jesús as well as Tenah Hunt, Kristen Slack and Lawrence Berger.

Bowman's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The progressive "Squad" member is running in one of the country's most intense primary battles in New York's 16th district, facing challenger George Latimer, widely seen as a more moderate Democrat.

Bowman recently claimed he was being "bullied" during his hotly contested primary contest.

"My wife got really pissed off when they challenged me," Bowman said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "They don’t want to see their husband and dad get bullied, so we’re pushing back a little bit."

Bowman also apologized this week for denying that Hamas raped women and committed other atrocities during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel, previously calling it "propaganda."

"Immediately when the [United Nations] provided additional evidence, I voted to condemn the sexual violence. I apologize for my comments," Bowman said in a WNYC radio interview on Monday.

"I am not going to be perfect. I’m going to make mistakes. I’m going to say things that harm people, even though I don’t mean to. When I do, I’m going to take accountability for it. I’m going to own it," he later said.