Rep. Jamaal Bowman hit with plagiarism allegations from his 2019 dissertation

Embattled 'Squad' member in a bitter primary battle against Dem challenger George Latimer

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Jamaal Bowman complains he's been 'bullied' in primary challenge, wife is 'pissed off' about it

Rep. Jamaal Bowman said that he and his family have been "bullied" as he competes with Westchester County Executive George Latimer to keep his seat in Congress.

Embattled Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., is now facing plagiarism allegations as he fights for his political life going into the New York primaries next week.

Bowman, a former educator and principal of a Bronx middle school, allegedly lifted multiple quotes from a 2019 dissertation he had written while attending Manhattanville College, according to analysis by The Daily Wire and activist Christopher Rufo.

According to the report, Bowman lifted the definition of Critical Race Theory from R. Rolon-Dow's book "Critical Race Theory: An Introduction" without attribution and substituted "Latino/Latina" with "Latinx/Latina."

JAMAAL BOWMAN COMPLAINS HE'S BEING 'BULLIED' IN PRIMARY CHALLENGE, WIFE IS ‘PISSED OFF’ ABOUT IT

Jamaal Bowman

Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, during a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. ( Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Other sections of his paper were allegedly found "copying and pasting" text from writers René Antrop-González and Anthony De Jesús as well as Tenah Hunt, Kristen Slack and Lawrence Berger. 

Bowman's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER APOLOGIZES FOR CALLING OCT. 7 RAPES PROPAGANDA: ‘I AM NOT GOING TO BE PERFECT’

The progressive "Squad" member is running in one of the country's most intense primary battles in New York's 16th district, facing challenger George Latimer, widely seen as a more moderate Democrat. 

George Latimer on Westchester County government website

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is running in the Democratic primary against incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman.  (Westchester County )

Bowman recently claimed he was being "bullied" during his hotly contested primary contest. 

"My wife got really pissed off when they challenged me," Bowman said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "They don’t want to see their husband and dad get bullied, so we’re pushing back a little bit." 

'SQUAD' MEMBER DEFENDS 'RIVER TO THE SEA' PHRASE INTERPRETED AS CALLING FOR 'EXTERMINATION' OF JEWS

Jamaal Bowman with Stephen Colbert

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said that he has been "bullied" as he tries to maintain his seat against fellow Democrat and Westchester County Executive George Latimer. (CBS)

Bowman also apologized this week for denying that Hamas raped women and committed other atrocities during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel, previously calling it "propaganda."

"Immediately when the [United Nations] provided additional evidence, I voted to condemn the sexual violence. I apologize for my comments," Bowman said in a WNYC radio interview on Monday. 

"I am not going to be perfect. I’m going to make mistakes. I’m going to say things that harm people, even though I don’t mean to. When I do, I’m going to take accountability for it. I’m going to own it," he later said.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.