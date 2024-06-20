Jamaal Bowman complains he's been 'bullied' in primary challenge, wife is 'pissed off' about it

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said that he has been "bullied" as he continues to head a difficult campaign to maintain his seat against fellow Democrat and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

"My wife got really pissed off when they challenged me," Bowman said during an interview with left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."

"They don’t want to see their husband and dad get bullied, so we’re pushing back a little bit," Bowman said, relating his wife and children's experience with his treatment during campaign season.

'OUTSPOKEN BLACK MAN': 'SQUAD' REP BOWMAN POINTS TO THIS REASON FOR PRO-ISRAEL LOBBY'S ATTACKS

Bowman said that his wife was angry and declared, "We’re going to win this election and we’re going to have record turnout just like we did in 2020.'" Bowman was elected in 2020 to his first term in Congress, after defeating longtime Democratic incumbent Eliot Engel in the primary.

He soon became one of the most far-left members of Congress and is considered part of the "Squad," which includes fellow anti-Israel Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, Mich., and Ilhan Omar, Minn.

Bowman also told Colbert that Republicans are attempting to "bully the entire country into one singular way of thinking" in a conversation with Colbert about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies in schools.

"The Republicans are bullies," he said. "Our strength is our diversity as a nation."

'SQUAD' LAWMAKER IN DANGER OF LOSING PRIMARY AS DEM-LED ATTACKS PILE UP

Bowman is facing off against Latimer, a more moderate candidate who has scored backing from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., for his seat in Congress.

AIPAC’s political arm also donated more than $1.5 million to Latimer during this campaign cycle, according to financial disclosures.

Bowman's race against Latimer highlights a growing division within the Democratic Party between anti- and pro-Israel blocs. Far-left Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez have fumed over AIPAC's donations to defeat Bowman.

A survey by Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill released last week had Latimer leading Bowman 48% to 31%.

Latimer's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.