Rep. Issa: California law enforcement has been unable to address petty crimes for several years

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on progressive San Francisco Mayor London Breed pledging to crack down on crime surge.

After progressive San Francisco Mayor London Breed pledged to crack down on the crime surge in the city, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told "America's Newsroom" on Thursday that California law enforcement has been unable to address petty crimes for several years.

DARRELL ISSA: Right now, law enforcement in California for several years has been unable to arrest people for what’s being called petty crime and we are talking about stealing a shopping cart, going into a grocery store, filling it up and rolling out. That is not enforceable in California. You think you have the homeless problem? Imagine what kind of a homeless problem you have if you tell people they don’t have to pay for their groceries. 

The number of people in jail has gone down but it has gone down because we simply don’t jail people for committing crimes in California.

