Rep. Gaetz says Hunter Biden would be 'top witness' in impeachment inquiry

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appeared on "The Story" Wednesday, making the case for the minority party to present witnesses as House Democrats continue to push to impeaching President Trump.

"If we can prove that the president's questions about Hunter Biden, about Burisma were legitimate, that they were well-founded in what our diplomatic corps and what other professionals believe, that it can't possibly be this, you know, this shakedown that Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi are spewing to the American people," Gaetz told guest host Ed Henry. "And so that's why getting that exculpatory evidence into the record is so important."

The House Judiciary Committee is taking over the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump as Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced plans for a hearing next week to weigh whether the president's actions reach a level of “high crimes and misdemeanors" and warrant articles of impeachment.

Gaetz said that former Vice President Joe Biden's son would be a "top witness" and that Burisma would be a focus for Republicans if they are permitted witnesses.

"Hunter Biden would be probably one of our top witnesses. I think the whistleblower would be a witness," Gaetz said. "And I think that others who can expound on the testimony of George Kent that reflect on the concerns with Burisma and the ingrained corruption with that company."

The congressman also reacted to recent polling showing Americans are disinterested in the impeachment inquiry.

"I think voters are concerned about their own needs, their own challenges, their own opportunities in their lives," Gaetz said. "And if you look at the Trump economy, the hottest in the world, it's creating that opportunity for Americans each and every day.

"And so I think that that Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats overestimated the extent to which whatever allegations they're making about the Ukraine really are central to the decisions made by the people who are our bosses," Gaetz added.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.