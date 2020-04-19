Rep. Gaetz: 'Hypocrite of the House' Pelosi 'directly responsible' for death of US businesses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told "The Next Revolution" Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "directly responsible for the death of businesses" after she delayed the replenishment of the Small Business Administration's (SBA) now-empty fund allocated to assists businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is, in fact, Nancy Pelosi who is directly responsible for the death of businesses," Gaetz said. "It's really rich for her to talk about any delays by the president when her delays in reauthorizing the paycheck protection bill will result in the death of businesses that will never come back. Those families are forever changed because of Nancy Pelosi's irresponsible conduct," he continued.

Gaetz was responding to Pelosi's weekend interview on ABC's "This Week" in which she accused President Trump of putting the country in "further danger" with his plan to re-open the U.S. economy in three phases.

"Those families are forever changed because of Nancy Pelosi's irresponsible conduct." — Rep. Matt Gaetz, 'The Next Revolution'

Pelosi came under fire last week for her appearance via livestream on CBS' "Late Late Show" Monday, during which she showed host James Corden her ice cream collection while standing in front of a high-end, expensive refrigerator.

CORONAVIRUS DISASTER LOAN CUTOFF LEAVES MANY SMALL BIZ OWNERS WITHOUT FINANCIAL RELIEF

The speaker has since been roundly criticized for showing off her wares while people continue to be laid off and furloughed. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats last week rejected a request by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to give unanimous consent to legislation that would have added $250 billion to the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program.

Gaetz called Pelosi out for being the "hypocrite of the House," adding that while she was trying to "score political points" at the expense of U.S. businesses, some Democratic lawmakers were actively working with the administration to solve the problems at hand.

"Not all Democrats are behaving this despicably," Gaetz said, singling out Rep.Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Ca.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

"They are on the president's task force with me, they give constructive meaningful comments, the president hears from them directly," Gaetz said.

Gaetz said the country would benefit from "more Democrats that are willing to work with this president like them, and a lot less that just want to score political points."

Fox News' Steve Hilton contributed to this report.