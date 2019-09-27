Rep. Gaetz defends Trump's Ukraine phone call, says Dems playing 'pin the tail on the impeachment theory'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., defended President Trump against criticism that he asked the president of Ukraine for a "favor" during their controversial phone call that has dominated headlines this week.

"If we're going to impeach every president that asks for a favor from a foreign leader, we're probably just going to have to have a standing committee on impeachment and every one of them," Gaetz said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

TRUMP SLAMS MEDIA AS 'CROOKED AS HELL' AMID UKRAINE PHONE CALL CONTROVERSY

Trump has called the impeachment probe, which centers on Ukraine, "another witch hunt," and has repeatedly said his call with Presdient Volodymyr Zelensky was "perfect." He has also adamantly denied withholding military aid as a condition of a probe of the Bidens.

Guest host Ed Henry asked Gaetz if he was "troubled" by the interpretation that the call looks like Trump is working with Ukraine against his political rival.

"Well, Joe Biden isn't Voldemort. It's not like if you say his name everyone has to go trembling asunder," Gaetz said, once again defending Trump's phone call and referencing the fictional Harry Potter villain whose name must not be spoken.

The congressman also reacted to Rep. John Garamandi, D-Calif., who defended Democrats' decision to pursue impeachment.

"You know 'pin the tail on the donkey' child's game. But that was like 'pin the tail on the impeachment theory' from John Garamendi," Gaetz said.

