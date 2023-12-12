Rep. Dingell warns of Biden losing support in Michigan: ‘Have got to do a better job’

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., warned fellow Democratic Party officials this week that President Biden’s re-election prospects are slipping in the state of Michigan, telling CNN she is not surprised about polls showing Biden’s unpopularity with Democratic voters in the state.

The lawmaker told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on Tuesday that she has gotten in touch with Vice President Kamala Harris on the urgency of bolstering support in the blue state, and noted that party members "have got to do a better job of talking about what has been done to save the economy."

Hunt began the topic by bringing up recent polling that bodes poorly for Biden’s re-election. "But, you know, new polls – we got a new poll out of your home state of Michigan that shows, you know, Democrats 1 in 4 don’t approve of President Biden," she said, adding, "Young voters are breaking for Donald Trump and there’s not a lot of enthusiasm."

After the statement, Hunt revealed a new poll showing that former President Trump currently has a 10-point lead over Biden in the state.

Dingell replied by admitting, "Look, the only thing I’m going to say about this poll, it didn’t surprise me."

The congresswoman recalled that she warned the country prior to Trump’s 2016 victory that Michigan was trending GOP in that race, noting that "nobody listened." However, she said that’s different today: "The thing I’m going to say about these polls, it’s getting people’s attention. We know what we have to do to go in and win this campaign."

Still, Dingell admitted beating Trump in Michigan is "going to be hard fought."

She continued, stating, "Michigan’s a very complicated state because its young voters, as you just pointed out. We still have to work on union voters who supported Donald Trump eight years ago – when you go in the hall and you get mixed reactions – and the Middle East is very much complicated in Michigan in a way I’ve never seen before in my lifetime."

Dingell suggested getting President Biden out to the state, saying, he’s "got to meet with these groups" to bolster support. She also said, "All of us have got to do a better job of talking about what has been done to save the economy. And we also have to define who Donald Trump is and the things that he has said, and his record, and how they’ll impact Michigan."

The anchor then asked if Dingell believes the White House has heard her warning, and she said, "Yes, yes, I am, I actually do. My phone calls get returned." She then disclosed how Harris in particular has been coordinating with her.

"The vice president had a very serious talk with me. And she’s very focused on these issues."

"I think the White House probably doesn’t want me talking directly to President Biden too much," she said jokingly before elaborating on Harris’ help.

Dingell added, "But the vice president came looking for me. She understands what’s got to happen in Michigan. I want to say that to you. And I think there are a lot of senior people inside the White House that get, ‘Okay, this really is a problem.' And now we gotta get to the things, that we got to do to make sure that we’re addressing this."