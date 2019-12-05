Rep. Biggs rips Pelosi's impeachment announcement: 'She is flat-out not telling the truth'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call for articles of impeachment against President Trump is a “political move” that is based upon weak evidence and contested facts.

“[George Washington University Professor Jonathan] Turley said yesterday and he’s exactly right: there is no evidence here so when she says the facts are not contested, she is flat-out not telling the truth,” Biggs told “America’s Newsroom.”

Pelosi’s announcement on Thursday comes after a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday featuring four law professors -- most of them Democrat-invited witnesses who presented arguments for impeachment.

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," she said. Claiming America's democracy is at stake, she said: "The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

Pelosi claimed the facts are now "uncontested" that Trump "abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security" by allegedly using aid as leverage to seek an investigation of the Bidens from Ukraine.

Biggs countered that the facts are "highly contested" and there have been no fact witnesses to testify in the Judiciary Committee, which will mark up and vote on the articles of impeachment.

“If this is really an exigent circumstance as she alleges, just now, why did we take all of August off [for] five weeks, another week off in September, almost two weeks in October, another 10 days in November with no action on impeachment and investigation?” Biggs said.

At the heart of the case is the allegation that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for political gain, while using U.S. aid as leverage. The records demonstrate that Trump sought that investigation, but Trump maintains there was no quid pro quo for aid and witnesses have not directly linked him to one.

