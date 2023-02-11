Rep. Anna Paulina Luna hammers the Washington Post’s ‘incredibly racist’ attack: Demands paper 'do better'

According to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla, The Washington Post's "mind-blowing" profile of her is the press's latest attempt to attack powerful conservatives and "control" their "reach," the freshman congresswoman claimed.

The profile on Luna was spewed with mischaracterizations and "bizarre" factual errors that were quickly revised and corrected.

"It's awful how [The Washington Post] treat[s] minorities. And the fact is, is that their undertone of their article was incredibly racist. They tried to undercut my Hispanic heritage. They even spoke to my mother and did report a lot of what she was posting. So, The Washington Post is compost, and they should do better," Rep. Luna said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

WASHINGTON POST'S 'BIZARRE,' 'COMICAL' PROFILE OF ANNA PAULINA LUNA LITTERED WITH ERRORS, CONGRESSWOMAN SAYS

The profile, based on interviews with relatives and former friends, casts doubt on facets of Luna's biography, falsely claiming that she was not raised as a Messianic Jew. Luna called this one of the "craziest" claims that the news outlet is touting.

GOP CONGRESSWOMAN ANNA PAULINA LUNA SAYS SHE WAS 'SEXUALLY HARASSED' WHILE LEAVING CAPITOL OFFICE

"My story is something that they didn't want to believe is true. Again, I grew up within the welfare system. I went to over six high schools. My parents were never married. And I also think one of the craziest claims that they're trying to say is that I wasn't raised as a messianic Jew," Luna explained to substitute host Will Cain.

"I have documentation and photos of my father at synagogue. My mother confirmed this to The Washington Post. But again, they don't want people like me to have credibility. And so what they try to do is attack the reputation."

Luna continued, accusing the Washington Post of planning a calculated attacked on her "credibility."

"I'm not going to let them get away with this. The American people deserve honest representation. I'm exactly that. And I have their seats to prove it," she said, Friday.

The profile noted the Florida congresswoman's decision to change her last name – Will Cain argued that the story deliberately included this piece of information as an implication that Luna is "not authentically Hispanic." Luna agreed with Cain's assertion.

FLORIDA REP. LUNA CORNERS FORMER TWITTER EXEC ON PLATFORM’S ALLEGED COLLUSION WITH FBI, OTHER FEDERAL AGENCIES

"The racist undertone of this article is pretty mind-blowing. My mom actually had responded, told them about how I was raised, the fact that my father was fluent in Spanish. We even provided them with immigration records of my grandparents, and they didn't want to report on any of that. And so when you see how they treat minority conservatives, you understand that this isn't about reporting the truth. It's about really attacking conservatives that can reach a base that they hope to control. It is about power," Luna remarked.

Luna concluded by telling her supporters that she will not allow the Democratic Party to "silence" her "voice."

"The fact is, is that especially with Hispanic Americans of Mexican descent, we are largely moving to the Republican Party – and for good reason. The Democrats are destroying this country. And I'm not going to let them silent silence my voice. If anything, I will talk to any investigative journalist that wants to correct these facts," Luna said.