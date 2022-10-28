Re-electing Democrats means border crisis will 'only get worse,' says Dan Patrick

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, R-Texas, urged Americans to vote Republican at the midterm elections or face a worsening border crisis on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday. Patrick outlined the races at stake in Texas and warned of the consequences of Democrats maintaining power.

HOUSE JUDICIARY REPUBLICANS DEMAND BIDEN ADMIN PRESERVE DOCS RELATED TO BORDER CRISIS, AS PROBES LOOM

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: Look, if you get away with bad policy, if you get away with destroying America, which they've done since Biden took office, and you don't pay for it at the ballot box, if we don't take back the U.S. Senate, don't take back the U.S. Congress and win some of these governors races and important races around the country, then they'll only get worse. And you think how worse can get a lot worse. And so they have to pay that price. And I think that's why America will stand up, and we will see significant wins. And a number of states are very hopeful they can take back to the U.S. Senate.

I know there are a couple of close races. Look, we have our own race here in Texas. Governor Abbott's on the ballot. I'm on the ballot. So Ken Paxton, our attorney general, is on the ballot as well as our other state-wide congressional races. And you know what? We have a battle on our hands. They're pouring hundreds of millions of dollars in from out-of-state or dark money PACs that you don't know who's funding it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They're coming after Texas because Texas is the last hope for America. And we're the last target for the Democrats. For people around the country who have never done the math, if the Democrats run Texas, you never win the White House again, ever. It's a one-party country.