Record-high gas prices hurt working Americans' livelihood, are 'not just about convenience': Jones

"The Five" co-host Johnny "Joey" Jones revealed the harm done by record-high gas prices Friday on "The Five."

GUTFELD: [Democrats] realize that nuclear is the only alternative energy that's going to work. And it took them 40 years of demeaning this industry and trying to close down all these facilities. I think now they're reopening the one in California. Gavin Newsom is reopening one. That's a sea change. Big deal. I credit Michael Shellenberger on that. He's the guy [who's] been pushing this.

JONES: This is not about how you get to the movie theater or even how you get to work. For millions of Americans, this is how you work. For people [who] drive a truck for a living, for people [who] own a lawn maintenance [company], gas goes into everything on that trailer they're going to use on your lawn and make [$20] today. This is not just about convenience. It is about livelihood. And when you sit there and you say, "Well, I really wish they would produce more." You ran on a campaign of bankrupting oil and gas, taking investment away from them. And now you pretend that's not a factor in this. I don't care how many leases they have. A lease is only as good as the oil underneath the ground. And when this administration took office, there was a run on land leases, because for small oil companies, that's the only collateral you have to get investment.

