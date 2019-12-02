Immigrant doctor launches recall petition against California Gov. Newsom

A San Diego doctor who emigrated from South America is pushing to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing the state's left-wing leadership has allowed cities to become "overrun by homelessness."

"I came here legally at age 11. Having grown up in extreme poverty and being homeless to now being one of San Diego's most prominent physicians, that's the American Dream, that's the California dream. And that's what Gov. Newsom and left-wingers in the legislature are progressively destroying," James Veltmeyer said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Homelessness is a growing problem in California. For example, the homeless population in San Francisco has grown to more than 17,000, a 30 percent jump from last year, according to a city database.

HOMELESS CRISIS HAS CALIFORNIA CITY CONSIDERING POP-UP SHELTERS TO HOUSE GROWING POPULATION

Veltmeyer, who ran for Congress in 2016 and 2018, and Republican Erin Cruz have both launched recall petitions, seeking 1.5 million signatures to force a special election. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there have been 51 recall attempts since 1911, with the only successful recall occurring in 2003 when Gray Davis was ousted from the governor's office.

Newsom dismissed the recall efforts, blaming them on a "handful of partisan activists supporting President Trump and his dangerous agenda to divide America. He accused Veltmeyer and Cruz of demonizing Californians and attacking the state's values.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Veltmeyer denied the accusation, arguing Newsom's policies are not helping Californians.

"What is he doing for us?" he asked, adding that a major reason for the recall is that American veterans are living on the streets in California, unable to receive quality health care, while Newsom supports free health care for illegal immigrants.