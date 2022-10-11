Raymond Arroyo, 'Outnumbered' on Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party: 'This is a big sign'

Tune in to "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Tuesday at 8pm ET for Tucker's interview with Tulsi Gabbard.

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo said Tuesday it's bad news for the Democratic Party that former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced she's exiting the party. Arroyo said on "Outnumbered" that this shows there is no "fully functional Democratic Party today."

TULSI GABBARD: US FACES ‘DOMESTIC THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY’ FROM THE POWERFUL

RAYMOND ARROYO: I thought of Ronald Reagan, Elon Musk -- from time gone by and now – saying they didn't leave the party, the party left them. It changed, it warped. It became something they no longer recognized. And in the case of Tulsi Gabbard, I have to tell you, it breaks my heart that we don't have a fully functional Democratic Party today. In my state of Louisiana, that may be the last holdout in the Democratic Party, where you can still have a pro-life, pro-gun governor who happens to have a D after his name.

That's a fully functioning party that welcomes other viewpoints, allows normalcy and the middle to come home. This party, the national party, no longer welcomes that. And the fact that they couldn't make room for a veteran, an articulate woman of conscience who has called them, this is a woman who supported, by the way, Bernie Sanders. So she's hardly some right-winger who was embedded in the Democratic Party. When Tulsi Gabbard leaves, it's a big sign for the Democratic Party. We'll see if they heed it or not.