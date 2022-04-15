Arroyo: Every American should be concerned about alleged fed impersonators

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Raymond Arroyo explored how two men allegedly passed as Department of Homeland Security officers to compromise and "groom" Secret Service members Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

RAYMOND ARROYO: I want to open tonight with Homeland Insecurity. There is a troubling story out of Washington, D.C., that should concern every American on this Good Friday. I want to introduce you to two men you probably haven't heard much about: Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali.

The two men were busted by the government after passing themselves off erroneously as Department of Homeland Security officers. They allegedly used their fake credentials to compromise and groom at least four Secret Service agents. According to prosecutors, two of those agents are uniformed.

At least one of the compromised agents worked on the first lady's security detail. Others worked at the vice president's residence and the White House. There was also a real. Department of Homeland Security agent involved. Now the FBI stormed Taherzadeh and Ali's luxury apartment complex at the Navy Yard in D.C., where they held leases on five separate apartments, including a penthouse.

Now here's where things get interesting. Stay with me — the government claims that the fake duo got access to the real federal agents by plying them with gifts, including rent-free living in two of their upward of $40,000-a-year apartments. They also offered the agents weapons and gave them electronics.

No matter what happens here, the case invites serious questions about the security of our law enforcement agencies and the safety of the White House, and the president and the vulnerability of our national security.

