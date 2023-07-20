Rapper Ice Cube slams cancel culture, urges people to 'fight for your rights': 'To hell with the consequences'

Ice Cube is taking aim at cancel culture and calling on Americans to push back against the trend.

"People are very polarized in all kind of ways. People are afraid to speak out because of the cancel culture that we have today. So I just think people are afraid, and they're running to their corners," he said on Fox Nation's "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called the cultural practice a "cancer," a concept which the American rapper agreed with.

"It does [behave like a cancer], because it makes not only the person that's getting canceled, they're trying to shut them up, but anybody's watching nowadays shut up, because they say if it can happen to this guy, it can happen to me," he said.

‘SUCCESSION’ STAR BRIAN COX DISMISSES WOKE ‘SHAMING’ CULTURE: ‘USUALLY A BUNCH OF MILLENNIALS’

"So by smashing somebody who says something that you might not like and canceling them, it actually reverberates throughout the whole community. And everybody now is watching what they say all the time."

More and more celebrities, influencers, business owners and even political figures have become subjects of cancel culture.

Country music singer Jason Aldean has come under fire this week over his "Try That in a Small Town" music video, which critics have claimed contains racial undertones. Although the song was released in May, the video for it was released this week.

JASON ALDEAN ADDRESSES CRITICISM OF CONTROVERSIAL COUNTRY MUSIC VIDEO: ‘THIS ONE GOES TOO FAR’

Aldean took to social media to defend his video and the song celebrating "the feeling of a community" and heartland values.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean shared with his nearly 8 million fans across social media.

"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous."

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music-this one goes too far," he wrote in posts shared on Instagram and Twitter.

During the Fox Nation episode, Ice Cube shared what he believes is the solution to combating cancel culture, which starts with the individual.

"Say what you want to say, and to hell with the consequences," he said. "You got to be willing to fight for your rights and fight for what you believe in. And if you're a person who believes in freedom of speech, you have to fight and say what you feel and let the chips fall where they may and stand on that."

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

"It may not be an easy road, but I think you feel better about yourself when you say what needs to be said at the time it needs to be said, and not afterward, where you go home and think, ‘I should have said this when that guy was there’ or 'when I was there, I should have said that and I didn't.' That haunts you more."

Ice Cube dives deeper into societal issues related to cancel culture in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Piers Morgan Uncensored," available now for subscribers to stream.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.