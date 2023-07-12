'Succession' star Brian Cox dismisses woke 'shaming' culture: 'Usually a bunch of millennials'

"Succession" actor Brian Cox gave a blunt opinion on work culture during a lengthy interview with Fox Nation host Piers Morgan on Tuesday.

While speaking with the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host, Cox was asked about his opinion on whether social media helps or harms people’s perceptions of life. While answering, he added his own distaste for woke culture warriors taking advantage of social media.

"Well, I don’t think social media helps. It hinders rather than helps. And I think it points up too readily inadequacies that we can actually… and the whole woke culture, I think is truly awful," Cox said.

Morgan agreed, attacking "shaming culture" and the "incessant need to shame and bury people."

Cox said, "I don’t know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of these, this shaming? And it’s very hard to pin them down. And it turns out it’s usually a bunch of millennials."

"And who gave them the halos? It’s extraordinary," Morgan replied.

"I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well, you’ve all screwed it up, so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It’s the wrong… comes from the wrong place," Cox added.

During their discussion, Morgan also brought up reports that a theater production of "The Sound of Music" is issuing warnings to audiences due to the musical’s reference to Nazis and the annexation of Austria.

Cox criticized the decision and other examples of trigger warnings as a way to "rewrite history."

"I can’t stand the way we want to rewrite history. I can’t stand the way we don’t want to acknowledge history. And it’s so important to acknowledge what our history is because that defines who we are and where we’ve gotten to. And without acknowledging history, we are screwed. You’re well and truly screwed. And I think we’ve not done that nearly enough," Cox said.

He added, "I think it really is what other people deciding what we ought to be."

The actor referenced recent efforts to alter Roald Dahl’s works which received massive backlash from readers and other authors.

"It’s complete ignorance. It’s an ignorant state that creates this sort of ‘oh that’s bad, that’s good.’ It’s ridiculous to say of course that’s what happened," Cox said.

In the past, Cox has gone against progressive orthodoxy. In January, he defended "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling from accusations of transphobia after she defended biological women.

"As a woman, she’s very much entitled to say what she feels about her own body. There’s nobody better to say that, as a woman. So, I do feel that people have been a bit high and mighty about their own attitude toward J.K. Rowling, quite frankly," Cox said.

In May, he also blasted the idea that actors should only take roles that match their identities.

"'B—s! Absolute b—s. Because it's the imagination," Cox put bluntly. "It's again—what I talked about earlier on—about interfering with the imagination."