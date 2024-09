American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being partially responsible for the murders of hostages by Hamas in a post on Sunday.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families of the hostages Hamas murdered," Weingarten wrote in a post on X. "At the same time anger must be placed at Netanyahu’s feet for his refusal to consummate cease fire/ hostage release deal."

Hamas terrorists killed six hostages Saturday, including the Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, as Israel Defense Forces closed in for a rescue attempt in the tunnels deep below Gaza's Rafah.

"According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement over the weekend.

DEM LAWMAKER CALLS OUT CNN FOR BOTCHING HEADLINE ON HAMAS KILLING HOSTAGES

Weingarten was responding to a post on social media from United States ambassador to Israel Jack Lew's statement on the murders.

"We are heartbroken and outraged at the news that Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages were killed in the hands of Hamas," Lew wrote. "As President Biden and Secretary Blinken just said, we will not rest until all of the hostages are home. We grieve with Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin and their families, pray for them to find comfort, and commit to bringing all the other hostages safely home."

FATHER OF ISRAELI-AMERICAN HOSTAGE PLEADS FOR DEAL 'WITH SATAN' BEFORE BIDEN, HARRIS ENTER SITUATION ROOM

Weingarten, a staunch progressive, received sharp criticism for the post from pro-Israel corners, including former U.S. Ambassador David Friedman. Listing out what supposed conditions of a deal Netanyahu violated, he wrote, "Maybe there was a great deal on the table that Bibi blew. But unless you can answer all these questions, your comment is just insensitive political drivel that further divides the Jewish people already in crisis."

Netanyahu has vowed that his administration would finalize a deal with Hamas to ensure the return of the remaining hostages.

"For our part, we will not relent. The Government of Israel is committed, and I am personally committed, to continue striving toward a deal that will return all of our hostages and ensure our security and our existence," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"I say to the Hamas terrorists who murdered our hostages and I say to their leaders: You will pay the price. We will not rest, nor will be silent. We will pursue you, we will find you, and we will settle accounts with you," he also said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House confirmed the murders on Saturday.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.