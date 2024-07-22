Randi Weingarten delivers 'unhinged' speech warning of 'fascism,' 'violence' if Trump is re-elected

American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten turned her union’s convention into a political rally Monday as she warned former President Trump could bring fascism and violence to America in a bombastic speech.

Weingarten, who has a history of far-left political rhetoric, spoke at length about American politics and quoted from the "Suffs" musical produced by Hillary Clinton, specifically referencing the lyrics "progress is possible, not guaranteed" from the song "Keep Marching."

"The November elections will determine which path we take as a nation. Progress is possible, but so is the eradication of the rights and freedoms we hold dear," Weingarten said. "It is seldom a dramatic event or attack that lets fascism in the door. The violence comes later, after they are voted in."

She began to shout, looking forward to when history books show "that we the people united, mobilized, and voted down this existential threat to democracy and freedom!"

She then appeared to bounce up and down shouting, "That we continued the march for progress! That we laid the foundation for a better future! And that we sought to create a more perfect union! Progress is possible! Keep marching!"

Earlier in the speech, she encouraged her audience to imagine a future that included a wide variety of initiatives ranging from the freedom to abort to the freedom to "breathe."

"Imagine a country where hate has no harbor, and freedom rings! The freedom to vote! To live, to breathe! The freedom to marry! The freedom for families to make reproductive choices! The freedom to read!" she shouted. "The freedom to teach and the freedom to join a union!"

She also put up images of Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris and argued in favor of the Biden-Harris agenda, whereas Trump would "deport millions of immigrants and roll back all of the Biden-Harris initiatives."

She claimed that she prayed that Trump was changed by his brush with death at the Pennsylvania rally, but argued he is still a selfish and evil man.

"Does anyone in this room doubt that if Donald Trump is given a choice between what is good for him and what is good for working families, which he would choose?" she asked with a hand to her ear as teachers yelled, "No!" from the crowd.

She also slammed Betsy DeVos, who served as the 11th U.S. secretary of education under Trump, Chris Rufo, who helped popularize the push against Critical Race Theory, and school choice advocate Corey A DeAngelis, who slammed her display as an "unhinged lunatic."

Rufo also responded to being singled out in the speech and wrote, "This is awesome."

Earlier this month, National Education Association president Becky Pringle was similarly mocked for giving a "totally unhinged" speech that reminded critics of a scene from the comedy "The Office."