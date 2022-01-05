Expand / Collapse search
Rand Paul slams Fauci-led COVID 'hysteria' behind return to remote learning: 'Science doesn't support this'

Kentucky senator tells 'Fox & Friends' policies go against decades of modern medicine

Fox News Staff
Rand Paul says the science does not support shutting down schools: ‘We need to get rid of the hysteria’

The Kentucky senator says that a mass return to remote learning is not the proper mitigation strategy for schools across the country.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" that the mass closures of schools across America were "tragic" and were not supported by science. 

CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION VOTES TO RETURN TO REMOTE LEARNING DUE TO COVID-19 SURGE

RAND PAUL: Well it’s tragic, and the thing is the science doesn’t support closing schools down…

It had been the policy for most of modern medicine that if kids were sick they were sent home. If a bunch of kids were sick then we might close the school for a couple of days. But we’re not doing that. We’re doing mass testing of people that are not sick. We’re sending people home that have no symptoms, and we’re testing whole classes and sending more people home…

We need to get rid of the hysteria but the people that are promoting the hysteria work for the government. I mean this is Dr. Fauci's fault largely because he's still hysterically talking about mandates and shutting people down and not letting people fly and blaming the unvaccinated.  

