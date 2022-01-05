Chicago teachers union votes to return to remote learning due to coronavirus surge

Chicago's teachers union voted on Tuesday to return to remote learning amid a new surge in coronavirus cases, forcing classes to be canceled on Wednesday, district officials said.

The vote was approved by 73% of the union's members, calling for no in-class learning until "cases substantially subside" or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district. The Chicago school district is the nation's third-largest. Students in the district had returned to classes after a two-week winter break.

"This decision was made with a heavy heart and a singular focus on student and community safety," the union said in a statement.

Chicago Public Schools officials had insisted on keeping schools open for in-person class, saying remote instruction during the pandemic has been disastrous for children’s learning and mental health. But the union argued that the district’s safety protocols are lacking and both teachers and students are vulnerable.

COVID-19 OMICRON VARIANT STEPS ON PLANS TO RETURN TO SCHOOL

COVID-19 cases have surged across the country in recent weeks after the discovery of the highly-contagious omicron variant.

While the union has characterized the vote as a return to remote instruction, district leaders called it a "walkout" and "illegal work stoppage." A contentious battle took place last January over similar issues causing a bumpy start to the district’s return to in-person instruction after first going remote in March 2020.

Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said buildings would remain open regardless of the union vote, saying buildings were open for administrators, staff and "essential services," but not instruction for students. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also signaled that teachers who did not show up to work would be placed on "no pay status."

The school district said it has provided teachers 200,000 KN95 masks and would allow a return of daily COVID-19 testing in response to the concerns of the union's 25,000 members but the union said it received the district's offer soon after the vote and would have to review it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Union leaders said more safety protocols were needed and that the COVID-19 surge was causing staffing shortages. The district said roughly 82% of its roughly 21,600 teachers reported to work Monday, which was lower than usual, but that classes were covered by substitute teachers and other staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.