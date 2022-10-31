Rand Paul accuses Dems of using Pelosi attack for political misdirection: 'Where's the sympathy?'

Sen. Rand Paul, a onetime victim of a politically-motivated assault, accused Democrats Monday of using the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, to misdirect attention away from their troubles as the midterms approach.

"I think we should have some compassion for Paul Pelosi and not make anything about politics," Paul said on "Jesse Watters Primetime." "But I see today and yesterday, all the left wing is doing, all the Democrats are doing, are trying to make this about politics. And I think it is a misdirection thing to get away from all of the things that they're doing so terribly with the economy, with crime and everything else."

Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was allegedly assaulted by British Columbia native David DePape, whom immigration authorities confirmed was in the country illegally. Fox News host Tucker Carlson later reported he had been living out of a repainted school bus in Berkeley and had an affinity for nudism and cannabis. Carlson suggested Monday that the mainstream media is intentionally and incorrectly painting DePape as a right-winger for political reasons.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Paul, R-Ky., – who was viciously attacked by a neighbor in 2017 – said his thoughts are with Pelosi, the Speaker and their family, and that politics should play no part in such incidents.

"There's an eagerness on the left to make this political and immediately to start blaming Republicans. But where's the sympathy even from the left for Paul Pelosi?" he asked. "I mean, I'm sure he's suffering today. He's been through this horrific assault, and nobody's really talking about him because even the left is talking about making this political and blaming it on Republicans."

Paul noted that when Rene Boucher blindsided him in an attack that broke multiple ribs, he nearly died after his lungs filled up with fluid and became infected. Pelosi's daughter Christine, Paul pointed out, tweeted that Boucher "was right."

Still, the Kentucky senator wishes the best for Paul Pelosi.

"I will tell you sincerely, I do want Paul Pelosi to make a speedy recovery. And I know what it's like to go through the pain. And I know he's in pain today. And I think we should see him as a human being," Paul said.

Rand Paul added that his current Democratic senatorial opponent, former State Rep. Charles Booker, created an advertisement "mocking my attack" and claimed a Booker campaign worker called Boucher their "personal hero."

"Another one of my opponent's campaign leaders actually put my address up and then puts pictures of me injured. And the implication is, I guess, this is where he is if you want to finish the job," Paul contended.

Between his own attack and the way the Democrats are reacting to the Paul Pelosi assault, it shows the political left "really doesn't care – they make everything political," the senator argued.