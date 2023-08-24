Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Ramaswamy was like a 'blunt force instrument' in fiery debate performance: Former Bush aide

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said however he believed DeSantis had the strongest performance

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Trump, DeSantis congressional surrogates clash following debate Video

Trump, DeSantis congressional surrogates clash following debate

Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Byron Donalds, R-Fla, join Ari Fleischer on 'Hannity' with reaction and analysis

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Ohio-born entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate, came across like a "blunt-force instrument" during the Fox News Republican Debate on Wednesday, a former top Bush aide told the network after the event.

Ramaswamy made waves during the forum, routinely clashing with several other candidates, most notably former Vice President Mike Pence as the two traded barbs about age and governing experience.

Ari Fleischer, a former White House spokesman for then-President George W. Bush, said he was impressed by Ramaswamy's tact.

"I thought [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis was real good. Second place to me was Vivek Ramaswamy," he said on "Hannity."

RAMASWAMY MOCKS MASSACHUSETTS GOV'S ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT POLICY PIVOT

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy (Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I mean, that guy is – he's a blunt force instrument and he's articulate. He's fast on his feet and he's not a politician. And that's one of the reasons he's he's resonating right now."

Fleischer said Ramaswamy appeared unafraid to speak his mind on any issue and stand by his pronouncements in a "forceful, blunt way."

He predicted the public will find that Ramaswamy did very well in the debate, in part because of public distasted for politicians, which many observers credited in 2016 for the rise of then-real-estate-mogul Donald Trump.

Fleischer added that, despite Ramaswamy's performance, he believed DeSantis won the night – citing his positions on COVID lockdowns, use of force against criminal elements and his warning once again that cartel smugglers could end up "stone-cold dead" if they violently violate U.S. law.

RAMASWAMY: ‘SECULAR RELIGION’ OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY VIOLATES CIVIL RIGHTS ACT OF 1964

Vivek Ramaswamy on debate performance: 'It was fun' Video

Fleischer, who said he was neutral in terms of supporting any of the candidates on the stage, was also joined by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas – a DeSantis surrogate – and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., – a DeSantis surrogate.

Roy said DeSantis proved with his debate performance that he was the "clear leader" on the dais.

"He was speaking directly to the American people. He showed how his track record in Florida is something that the American people can get behind because they're frankly sick of the noise."

Roy said that amid the other candidates' "bickering," DeSantis appeared steadfast in trying to stick to policy and his insistence that applying a "Florida blueprint" in the White House is a message that will resonate.

Donalds, who did not endorse his fellow Floridian, said DeSantis did "fine" but that he failed to take charge of the room.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mike Pence confronts Ramaswamy over comments about crime Video

"He has to be dynamic because the elephant – the true elephant in the room is Donald Trump. He's massively ahead," he said.

"And all the policies that everybody's talking about: Donald Trump did it. He did it once. He could do it again. [He] is still the leader in this entire race," Donalds concluded.

Trump, the current front-runner, chose not to attend Wednesday's debate in Milwaukee.

Three other declared Republican presidential candidates – businessman Perry Johnson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder – did not ultimately make the dais as well.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.