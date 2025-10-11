Rahm Emanuel agrees that 'President Trump deserves credit' for Israel-Hamas peace deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appeared on C-SPAN's "Ceasefire" on Friday where he said that President Donald Trump "deserves credit" for securing a peace deal between Israel and Hamas earlier this week.

"I have no problem saying it. President Trump deserves credit here. Some in my party won't say that, I think he does," said Emanuel, who served as a top aide to former President Barack Obama.

The former mayor added that Trump's success in brokering the peace deal "accrues to America's benefit" and reaffirms that the United States is the "essential power around the world."

"We shouldn't back off from that responsibility, and we just proved this in spades, something that neither Russia, China nor any other country could have done what we just did, and that's good for the United States and that means power doesn't stay in the region," he said.

Aside from acknowledging Trump's role in securing the peace deal, Emanuel also credited Israeli and Palestinian civilians for applying pressure on their governments to come to the table and end the bloodshed.

"Netanyahu or the leadership of Hamas wouldn't have done this if it wasn't also pressure from the Israeli public or the Palestinians in Gaza Strip," the former mayor argued. "They deserve a call out for their own pressure, never giving up, going down to the vigils for the hostages, never giving up in the sense of pressuring today in an election, Hamas couldn't win, and they know that."

"And so, to me, this is an example of President Trump and his administration. I have no problem saying that," he added.

While Emanuel acknowledged the peace deal as a step toward ending the conflict, he cautioned that, given his experience in the Middle East, "this is the first chapter of what comes next, not the last chapter of what just closed."

He urged the president and his administration to remain actively engaged in securing lasting peace and to apply the same pressure used on Netanyahu and Hamas leaders to other world figures, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Will the president take the lessons of how he applied pressure on Bibi Netanyahu to apply pressure on Putin, who's in a very vulnerable, weak position across the globe and in the region in this war — which is a huge mistake, and he knows it. Will he take this lesson and do what he has never done in his career, apply pressure to Putin?" Emanuel questioned.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also appeared on the "Ceasefire" panel on Friday and praised Emanuel for crossing party lines and giving Trump credit for his work in brokering the peace deal.

Host Dasha Burns asked the two men, given their experience of being involved in high-stakes negotiations, to explain how a peace deal like the one between Israel and Hamas comes about — and how to make it last.

"Well, I think it takes—and I’m grateful for Rahm speaking plainly about giving President Trump credit here. Look, I think the President’s consistent support for Israel doing what it had to do after the horrors of October 7th two years ago—I mean, Dasha and I traveled a few months after October 7th to communities that were struck," Pence replied.

Continuing, the former vice president added: "There were literally still bullet holes in the walls and blood on the carpets in Kfar Aza. I went to the field where the young people had been brutalized and cut down and murdered. And the ability to stay with Israel as they did what needed to be done and the president’s relentless pursuit for peace here and that of his team, I think, is to be commended."