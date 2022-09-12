Howard Stern shares theory that Trump retained nuclear intel in order to sell to Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host and shock jock Howard Stern offered multiple theories in a Monday broadcast for why former-President Donald Trump allegedly held on to nuclear documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The first theory Stern offered was that Trump flaunted his access to classified documents as a means of showing his legitimacy as the United States President.

"I think he was trying to prove to the Russians, like, ‘I’m really in control here. I’ve got top-secret papers.’ Meanwhile, he’s showing to them to Russians," he said during his SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show." "Just like, to prove that he was president in a way he doesn’t even believe it. That’s the most safe explanation."

He offered another theory which suggested Trump was selling nuclear secrets for personal gain.

DOJ, TRUMP LAWYERS SUBMIT CHOICES FOR MAR-A-LAGO RAID SPECIAL MASTER, SPAR OVER SCOPE

"This is a guy who badly wants to do business with Russia and Saudi Arabia," Stern said. "Imagine if he says to them ‘look man, give me a couple billion dollars, and I’ll show ya where France keeps their nuclear weapons, and you guys can see all this sh*t if you do business with me."

Stern observed that this theory has grim implications.

"That would be a real dubious kinda horrible thing," he noted.

DOJ WILL APPEAL JUDGE ORDER TO APPOINT SPECIAL MASTER TO REVIEW RECORDS SEIZED BY FBI FROM TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO

He then added that his third theory was that Trump was saying, "Hey, you guys wanna buy this from me, I can sell it to you, Russia, for like $50 billion-you’ll know everyone’s nuclear secrets."

Stern then appeared to conclude with a far less nefarious theory, suggesting he thinks that Trump just wanted the nuclear documents purely for the sake of having them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, that’s just the way he rolls. I don’t even think he has any idea what’s in those documents. He just wants them. He just wants them," Stern theorized.