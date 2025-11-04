Rachel Maddow tells business leaders not to kowtow to 'deeply unpopular' Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow issued a warning to business leaders on Monday and said they shouldn't be kowtowing to President Donald Trump.

"If you’re a business leader watching this right now, thinking about 'I wonder if we should continue to do things to really kowtow to Trump and to be really seen, to be putting our thumb on the scale in order to please Trump.' I wonder if that will be good for our bottom line. Take a little temperature of the public here, guys. You’re aligning yourself with something pretty radically and deeply unpopular," Maddow said during her show on Monday.

The liberal MSNBC host highlighted polling from CNN and NBC News showing Trump underwater. The NBC News poll found 30% of Americans consider themselves a part of the MAGA movement. Maddow compared that to NBC's findings that found 43% support the "No Kings" protest movement.

"Forty-three percent of this country says they consider themselves to be a supporter of the 'No Kings' protest movement, which means not only does the base of support for the 'No Kings' movement absolutely dwarf the base of support for MAGA in this country, but in absolute terms, it also means that support for 'No Kings,' support for the 'No Kings' movement against Trump, it’s just huge. I mean, 43% of this country, that’s 147 million people. I think we’re going to need a bigger boat," she added.

Maddow started laughing and said she covered the "No Kings" protests at length.

The MSNBC host declared victory over Trump in June and claimed he was "panicking" over all the protests against him.

"He has no idea what to do with the sustained and growing and intractable and indomitable protest and opposition of the American people against him. And so he has decided to try to fix it by using the army. Sure. Game over, big guy. You lose. The movement against Trump is unstoppable, now more than ever," Maddow said on June 9.

She argued the country has never seen a president "less politically skilled."

"We have never before in the history of the U.S. presidency, seen a president who is less popular than this one at this point in his term. And we have never seen a president less politically skilled, less politically equipped than this one to turn that kind of problem around, and so he has panicked, he is trying to hit the eject button," she said in June.

Maddow hosts her MSNBC show once a week, but hosted it daily for the first 100 days of the Trump administration.